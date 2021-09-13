$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce $4.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $17.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.70 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $18.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 286,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.13.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

