Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce sales of $251.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.90 million and the highest is $256.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $922.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.00 million to $923.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 83,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.