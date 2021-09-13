Quiztok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

