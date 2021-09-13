Bitradio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $75,229.04 and $56.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.02 or 0.00664184 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,418,002 coins and its circulating supply is 10,417,998 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

