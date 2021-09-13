$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 1,810,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

