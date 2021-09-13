Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GMBL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,723. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

