Analysts Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) PT at €136.63

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €137.30 ($161.53). The stock had a trading volume of 9,152 shares. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €139.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €140.13.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.