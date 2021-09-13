Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.13.

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,378,000 after purchasing an additional 890,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,579,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,125,000 after purchasing an additional 782,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $29.28. 1,860,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.