Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE SAVE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. 3,583,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

