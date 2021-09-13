Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $191,338.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001681 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00881142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

