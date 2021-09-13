-$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($5.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HA shares. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.35. 1,443,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.