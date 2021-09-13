Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00150436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00734058 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

