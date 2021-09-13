HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.21 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,079.95 or 1.00053174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00076338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.59 or 0.00844697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.00439398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00300419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002236 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00070964 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.