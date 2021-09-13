Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,679. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Gentex by 36.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

