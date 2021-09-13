Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $54.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $215.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,983. The firm has a market cap of $717.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

