Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells 5,251 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21.

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

OLMA stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.90. 326,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

