Filecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $8.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $77.91 or 0.00172970 BTC on major exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123326 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,097.94 or 1.00118091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.98 or 0.07263854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00881546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00884966 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 106,193,022 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.