Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,399. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

