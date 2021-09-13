adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €320.59 ($377.16).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FRA ADS traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €299.05 ($351.82). The stock had a trading volume of 450,396 shares. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €310.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €293.67.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

