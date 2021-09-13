General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after purchasing an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.63. 6,789,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

