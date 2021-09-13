Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.30 and the highest is $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,158.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $15.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $21.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.87. 3,013,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.