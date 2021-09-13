Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 128,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,409. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
