Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 128,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,409. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

