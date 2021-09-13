ION (ION) Trading 56.2% Lower This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, ION has traded 56.2% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $620,629.45 and approximately $930.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00611713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,651,485 coins and its circulating supply is 13,751,485 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

