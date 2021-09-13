Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd Sells 1,801 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 1,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $16,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,800 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,404,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,020. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VXRT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 178,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vaxart by 244,564.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 705.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

