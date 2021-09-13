Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Sells $14,890,800.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE FND traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $126.98. The stock had a trading volume of 692,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.