Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 3,017 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DXCM stock traded down $8.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $540.43. 683,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,943. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $559.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

