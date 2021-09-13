PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

MPGPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

