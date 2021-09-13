Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $10.56

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 1,639,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,569. The company has a market cap of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

