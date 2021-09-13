Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday.

SCRYY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 3,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,292. Scor has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Scor’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

