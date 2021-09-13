Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,763. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,111,000 after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

