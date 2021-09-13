StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $397,464.62 and approximately $23.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,726,651,194 coins and its circulating supply is 17,313,456,840 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

