Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Capitalization of $82,172.60 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $82,172.60 and $6.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020961 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001328 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,025,176 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

