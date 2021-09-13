Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of JBAXY stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,205. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

