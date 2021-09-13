Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 192,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

