Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Target Price at $48.80

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. 771,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.