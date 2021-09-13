Chonk Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Chonk has traded down 52% against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $64.46 or 0.00142381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $13,772.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00151647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00736971 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

