REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

REE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Shares of REE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,019. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

In other REE Automotive news, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Weisburd purchased 123,908 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.