REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
REE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of REE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,019. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
