iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.34

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.34 and last traded at $68.69, with a volume of 97970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

