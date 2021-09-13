Reviewing Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) & Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13%

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 720.49 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.24 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,294.31 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.87%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

