FansTime Trading Down 17% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $149,460.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00152042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00734779 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars.

