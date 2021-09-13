Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.07. 909,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,928. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.