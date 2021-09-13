Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

A number of analysts recently commented on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ OM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 314,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.