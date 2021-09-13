Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce sales of $25.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

A number of analysts recently commented on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ OM traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 314,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

