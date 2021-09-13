Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to post sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. Gaia posted sales of $17.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $80.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Gaia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,808. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

