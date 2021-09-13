Revain Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $2.77 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

