EasyFi Price Hits $5.26 on Major Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00011660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $13.28 million and $1.06 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00151917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00739033 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

