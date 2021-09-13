Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.20. 3,575,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,563. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

