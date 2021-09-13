Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

RLMD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,758. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

