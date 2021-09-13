The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

DSGX traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 168,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,512. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

