Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAPMY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

SAPMY remained flat at $$4.54 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

