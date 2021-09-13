Opus (OPT) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Opus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $194,572.99 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

